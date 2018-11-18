Tutor Beats Child With Shoe, Bites His Fingers Before Offering Him Water and Asking Him to ‘Smile’

A seven-year-old boy was brutally thrashed with a shoe by his tutor in Aligarh. The incident came to light when the parents of the child checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in their house.The teacher, Kamal Sharma, is seen beating the student with his shoe, biting his fingers and grabbing him by the hair in the five-minute long footage, The Times of India reported.The brutality does not end here as he goes on to hit the Class two student with keys and glass. He later offers the child water and asks him to smile. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed against the teacher, but he is yet to be arrested.The child’s father said the seven-year-old had started complaining of pain in his mouth and showed signs of depression. The parents could not understand the reason behind his changed behaviour but got to know the truth when a worker from Sharma’s workshop asked him to check the CCTV footage.“I am really feeling bad that the teacher used to beat my little child in my house every day and I could not do anything. My son was screaming and was in pain, but I could not save him,” the man was quoted as saying.The child was scared of his teacher and did not speak out until he was shown the CCTV footage. The tutor had been teaching him for six months now.​