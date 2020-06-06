INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tutor Held as Parents Allege He Raped Their Minor Daughter After Showing Obscene Clips in Rishikesh

News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Krishna alias Basu, under Section 376 of the IPC (rape) and the POCSO Act on Friday, a police official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
Share this:

A private tutor was arrested in Rishikesh on Saturday for allegedly raping his minor student.

Parents of the student in their complaint to police said the tutor raped their 16-year-old daughter after showing her obscene videos on his mobile phone, Tehri's Additional SP Uttam Singh Negi said.

POCO

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Krishna alias Basu, under Section 376 of the IPC (rape) and the POCSO Act on Friday, he said.

He was arrested from Muni Ki Reti police station area on Saturday morning, the official added.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading