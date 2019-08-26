TV Actress Assaulted by Petrol Pump Staff in Kolkata After Dispute Over Excess Fuel
The actress and her parents had gone to the petrol pump in Kasba area Monday morning to refuel their vehicle.
Image for Representation. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata: A popular television actress was on Sunday allegedly assaulted by employees of a petrol pump in southern Kolkata after she had an argument with them for refilling her vehicle's fuel tank more than she had asked for, a police officer said.
The actress and her parents had gone to the petrol pump in Kasba area Monday morning to refuel their vehicle.
She alleged that despite she asking the employees to fill fuel worth Rs 1,500, they put in more than that into the vehicle's tank, the officer said.
"When questioned why they put fuel more than what was asked for, employees at the petrol pump said it was a mistake but we have to pay for the excess fuel. When my father denied, they allegedly abused my father and tried to assault him. They even took away the key of our car. It was then that I intervened and called up police dialling 100," the actress said.
The actress later narrated the incident on a social networking website.
Nobody has been arrested but an investigation is on, the police officer said.
Police collected CCTV footage from the petrol pump, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's Cancer Treatment in New York: 'He Became Like My Child'
- PV Sindhu Makes India Proud Again: PM Modi Praises the World Champion
- The Royal Enfield Twin Endurance Render Puts All The Right Ideas Into Our Heads
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce