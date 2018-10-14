English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TV Journalist Injured in Assault Near Home in Mumbai
The motive behind the attack was not yet known. Journalists' associations in the city condemned the attack and alleged that police did not file the victim's complaint promptly.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: A television journalist was injured when a group of unidentified people allegedly assaulted him near his house in south Mumbai early Sunday, police said.
Herman Gomes, working with a private TV channel, was returning home along with a friend in a taxi late Saturday night. When he got out of the cab around 1.30 am on Sunday, he saw four to six persons waiting near his house in Gamdevi area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-II) Dnyaneshwar Chavan told PTI.
The persons started abusing Gomes and later allegedly assaulted him, Chavan said. The journalist was injured in the assault and based on his complaint, the Gamdevi police later registered a case under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant provisions, he said.
The motive behind the attack was not yet known, he said, adding an investigation was underway into the case. Journalists' associations in the city condemned the attack and alleged that police did not file the victim's complaint promptly.
The Mumbai Press Club termed the attack on Gomes as a "dastardly act". An association of crime reporters in the city, in a statement, demanded immediate arrest of the assailants.
It urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the police officers who allegedly delayed registration of the First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.
