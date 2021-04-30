TV Journalist Rohit Sardana Passes Away After Being Infected With Covid-19

Popular TV Journalist Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday after being infected with Covid-19.

Sardana has been the face of Hindi TV news for a long time now. He used to anchor the show ‘Dangal’ that aired on Aaj Tak news channel. It featured news debates on current affairs.

The journalist was with Zee news for several years, before moving to AajTak in 2017. He was awarded the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Puraskar by the Indian government in 2018.

At Zee, Sardana used to host the popular show - ‘Taal Thok Ke’, a debate programme that discussed contemporary issues in India.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary informed about his untimely demise through a tweet.

Several journalists also expressed shock and paid their condolences on the micro-blogging website.

More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021

Heartbreaking news coming in. Senior journalist Rohit Sardana passes away. Ab bas bhi karo Bhagwan. 🙏🙏— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) April 30, 2021

Earlier on Friday, former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee had succumbed to COVID-19 when he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General of India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

Meanwhile, India registered 3.86 lakh new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours ending on Thursday, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1.87 crore. More than 19 lakh (19,20,107) tests were conducted in the span of 24 hours, making it the highest single-day tests done in India.

