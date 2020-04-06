TV Journos Receive 'Threats' Over Tablighi Jamaat-Coronavirus Report, NBA Expresses Concern

New Delhi: The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Monday expressed concern over threats received by anchors and reporters of news channels after it exposed the 'role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spread of coronavirus'.

The association appealed to the government and law enforcing agencies to take immediate preventive action against 'anti-social elements'.

"Anchors and reporters working in news channels are being specifically targeted through social media platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok and Twitter. There are videos circulating on social media in which some religious preachers are naming some TV news anchors and threatening attacks on the reporters of those channels," the NBA said in a statement, adding that it strongly deplores this pernicious trend.

The association called upon religious fundamentalists to desist from issuing open threats and making insinuations against news channels. Such activities are violative of the Fundamental Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression, as enshrined in our Constitution, it said.

"News channels are available to all sections of society, including the fundamentalists. NBA would like these leaders to come forward and clear their stand on the role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading the coronavirus," the statement read.

Hailing the electronic media over its coverage of international health crisis, the association further said, "The news channels have done exemplary work in reporting Coronavirus pandemic in India during the current lockdown, and the overall tenor of reporting has been fair, accurate and balanced. All sections of society are given fair representation in TV debates on coronavirus pandemic."

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that Tablighi Jamaat, a religious congregation held mid-March in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has significantly contributed to the doubling of coronavirus (covid-19) cases in India.

Earlier, the number of confirmed cases doubled in around 7.4 days on an average, the event has resulted in doubling them in 4.1 days.

