'Aap TV Par Roz Aatein Hain': This Reply of BJP MP's Daughter to PM's Question Made Everyone Laugh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met family members of BJP’s Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya in Parliament but the moment that caught the attention of everyone present in the room was an amusing conversation between Firojiya’s five-year-old daughter and the PM.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister reportedly asked the BJP leader’s younger daughter Ahana Firojiya whether she knows who he is. To this, the child replied, “Yes, you are Modi ji. Aap TV par roz aatein hain (you are on TV every day).”

According to NDTV, then the PM asked her, “Do you know what I do?” She instantly replied, “You work in Lok Sabha.” Soon everyone in the room starts laughing at the exchange between PM Modi and the girl.

The Prime Minister also laughed and rewarded the little girl with chocolate.

In a series of tweets, Firojiya shared photos of his family members with PM Modi and said in Hindi, “Today both my daughters, younger girl Ahana and elder girl Priyanshi are very happy and overwhelmed to meet the respected Prime Minister directly and get his affection.”

Firojiya is the same MP who was assured by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari that his ministry would allot Rs 1,000 crore per kilogram of weight lost by him for development works in his constituency. Firojiya had later claimed that he lost 21 kgs and now entitled to ask for Rs 21,000 crore fund.

After knowing about this, PM Modi also commented on Firojiya’s weight loss journey and praised him. The PM reportedly told the MP that he needs to lose a little more to be completely fit.

It is also to be noted here that PM Modi recently had met RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar and advised the young leader too to reduce some weight. “Wazan Kam Karo (reduce weight),” 71-year-old Modi told 32-year-old Tejashwi at the function where both the leaders had a brief conversation on health.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here