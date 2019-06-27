English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TV Reporter, Wife, Mother Found Dead at Home Near Chennai
The police suspected the cause of death was suspected to be a refrigerator blast and subsequent gas leak.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Chennai: A reporter of a local Tamil news channel was found dead on Thursday along with his wife and mother at their house near here, police said.
According to police, the cause of death was suspected to be a refrigerator blast and subsequent gas leak.
The reporter Prasanna was working with News J Tamil channel and a neighbour alerted the police as no one from the former's house had come out since morning.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Finally Gives You More Control Over What Videos You See When You Sign in And in Suggestions
- Pakistan's Eerie Symmetry with 1992 World Cup After New Zealand Win Has Stunned Shashi Tharoor
- Female Director with Maximum Films, Vijaya Nirmala Passes Away at 75
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results