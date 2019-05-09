English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash Booked for Forgery Over 'Takeover' Deal, Office Raided in Hyderabad
The Telangana police have begun efforts to arrest Ravi Prakash in connection with alleged take-over of Alanda Media by TV9.
File photo of TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash.
New Delhi: In connection with an alleged forgery case, the police in Telangana have reportedly booked the CEO of TV9 news channel, Ravi Prakash.
Based on a complaint lodged by Alanda Media Entertainments secretary Kaushik Rao, the Cyberabad police have begun efforts to nab Prakash.
As per reports, the issue is in connection with alleged take-over of Alanda Media by TV9. The complaint said that the signature of Rao was reportedly forged on a letter which opposed the appointment of three new directors.
The police are conducting searches at the TV9 office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
