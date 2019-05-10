Take the pledge to vote

TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash Booked for Forgery Over 'Takeover' Deal, Office Raided in Hyderabad

The Telangana police have begun efforts to arrest Ravi Prakash in connection with alleged take-over of Alanda Media by TV9.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
New Delhi: In connection with an alleged forgery case, the police in Telangana have reportedly booked the CEO of TV9 news channel, Ravi Prakash.

Based on a complaint lodged by Alanda Media Entertainments secretary Kaushik Rao, the Cyberabad police have begun efforts to nab Prakash.

As per reports, the issue is in connection with alleged take-over of Alanda Media by TV9. The complaint said that the signature of Rao was reportedly forged on a letter which opposed the appointment of three new directors.

The police are conducting searches at the TV9 office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
