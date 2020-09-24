INDIA

Tvesa Malik Shoots Even Par In Second Round, Makes Cut In Switzerland

Tvesa Malik recovered from her first round card of 2-over 74 to shoot even par 72 and make the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open here on Thursday. Tvesa, who finished T-10 last week at the Lacoste Open de France on the Ladies European Tour, was T-38 after the first round and moved up to T-31 at the end of 36 holes. The 54-hole event finishes on Friday.

Tvesa’s playing partner Pia Babnik, a hugely talented teen star, added 9-under 63 to her first 3-under 69 to get to 12-under and lead by five shots over overnight leader, Agathe Sauzon (67-71) who is at 7-under 135. Argentine amateur Magdalena Simmermacher (69-69) was third at 6-under. Tvesa had a birdie on second and then suffered a setback with back-to-back bogeys on third and fourth. She reached even par with a birdie on Par-5 fifth. A bogey on 10th and a birdie on 12th with rest being pars ensured even par 72.

In the first round, she had four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 24, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
