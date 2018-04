TVVP Recruitment 2018: 1133 Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) Posts, Apply before 4th May 2018

TVVP Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1133 vacancies for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon (Specialist) has begun on the official website of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), Telangana State, Hyderabad - vvp.telangana.gov.in . Candidates qualified with more than one specialty must fill separate applications. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 4th May 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://vvp.telangana.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Direct Recruitment of CAS (Specialist). CLICK HERE’Step 3 – Follow the steps given at the left sidebar to complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in/HomePages/HomePage.aspx The application fee for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeons (Specialists) is Rs.600 which can be paid through payment gateway/credit/debit card/net banking between 05-04-2018 to 04-05-2018.Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) - 149Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Paediatrics) - 172Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Anaesthesia) - 176Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Orthopaedics) - 61Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (ENT) - 18Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Dermatology) - 23Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Pathology) - 60Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Ophthalmology) - 37Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (General Medicine) - 75Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Psychiatry) - 29Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (General Surgery) - 107Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Radiology) - 79Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Hospital Administration) - 24Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Forensic Medicine) - 63Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Pulmonary Medicine) - 60The applicant must be an MBBS with Post graduate Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a College recognized by the Medical Council of India.The applicant must be registered with Medical Council of Telangana State /Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:The age of the applicant should be maximum 41 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per Telangana State norms.The selected candidates will get a pay of Rs.40,270 to Rs.93,780 plus other allowances as per the rules.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of aggregate of marks, additional qualification, weightage for contractual service and counseling.