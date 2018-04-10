English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVVP Recruitment 2018: 1133 Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) Posts, Apply before 4th May 2018
Candidates qualified with more than one specialty must fill separate applications. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 4th May 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.
TVVP Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1133 vacancies for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon (Specialist) has begun on the official website of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), Telangana State, Hyderabad - vvp.telangana.gov.in. Candidates qualified with more than one specialty must fill separate applications. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 4th May 2018.
How to apply for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://vvp.telangana.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Direct Recruitment of CAS (Specialist). CLICK HERE’
Step 3 – Follow the steps given at the left sidebar to complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in/HomePages/HomePage.aspx
Application Fee:
The application fee for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeons (Specialists) is Rs.600 which can be paid through payment gateway/credit/debit card/net banking between 05-04-2018 to 04-05-2018.
TVVP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) - 149
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Paediatrics) - 172
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Anaesthesia) - 176
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Orthopaedics) - 61
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (ENT) - 18
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Dermatology) - 23
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Pathology) - 60
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Ophthalmology) - 37
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (General Medicine) - 75
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Psychiatry) - 29
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (General Surgery) - 107
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Radiology) - 79
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Hospital Administration) - 24
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Forensic Medicine) - 63
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Pulmonary Medicine) - 60
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be an MBBS with Post graduate Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a College recognized by the Medical Council of India.
The applicant must be registered with Medical Council of Telangana State /Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
https://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in/Documents/Notifications/TVVP-CAS(Spl)Notification.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should be maximum 41 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per Telangana State norms.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will get a pay of Rs.40,270 to Rs.93,780 plus other allowances as per the rules.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of aggregate of marks, additional qualification, weightage for contractual service and counseling.
Also Watch
How to apply for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://vvp.telangana.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Direct Recruitment of CAS (Specialist). CLICK HERE’
Step 3 – Follow the steps given at the left sidebar to complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in/HomePages/HomePage.aspx
Application Fee:
The application fee for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeons (Specialists) is Rs.600 which can be paid through payment gateway/credit/debit card/net banking between 05-04-2018 to 04-05-2018.
TVVP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) - 149
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Paediatrics) - 172
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Anaesthesia) - 176
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Orthopaedics) - 61
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (ENT) - 18
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Dermatology) - 23
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Pathology) - 60
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Ophthalmology) - 37
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (General Medicine) - 75
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Psychiatry) - 29
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (General Surgery) - 107
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Radiology) - 79
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Hospital Administration) - 24
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Forensic Medicine) - 63
Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist (Pulmonary Medicine) - 60
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be an MBBS with Post graduate Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a College recognized by the Medical Council of India.
The applicant must be registered with Medical Council of Telangana State /Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
https://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in/Documents/Notifications/TVVP-CAS(Spl)Notification.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should be maximum 41 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per Telangana State norms.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will get a pay of Rs.40,270 to Rs.93,780 plus other allowances as per the rules.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of aggregate of marks, additional qualification, weightage for contractual service and counseling.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|27
|20
|70
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|3
|4
|0
|7
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: CSK vs KKR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 5
- Google Home, Home Mini Launched Starting For Rs 4,999
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1
- Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction