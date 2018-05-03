GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TVVP Recruitment 2018: 91 Civil Assistant Surgeon (GDMO) Posts, Apply Before May 17

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) aims to recruit eligible candidates on regular basis for appointment in government hospitals in the state of Telangana that come under its purview.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 3, 2018, 5:26 PM IST
Candidates should visit the official website (https://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in) of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad for more details.
Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 91 Civil Assistant Surgeon (GDMO) has begun on its official website - tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in.

TVVP aims to recruit eligible candidates on regular basis for appointment in government hospitals in the state of Telangana that come under its purview. Interested candidates can follow the steps below and apply online on or before 17th May 2018, 11:59PM.

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in
Step 2 – From the Notifications drop down menu, select CAS (GDMO) from Civil Assistant Surgeon (GDMO) option to download the notification and ascertain your eligibility
Step 3 – Click One Time Registration (OTR) from the homepage to register yourself
Step 4 – Login to your profile, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link:
https://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in/RegistrationForms/TVVPEntryForm.aspx

Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.600 via online mode only i.e. Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess an MBBS degree or its equivalent

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
