TVVP Recruitment 2018: 91 Civil Assistant Surgeon (GDMO) Posts, Apply Before May 17

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 91 Civil Assistant Surgeon (GDMO) has begun on its official website - tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in.TVVP aims to recruit eligible candidates on regular basis for appointment in government hospitals in the state of Telangana that come under its purview. Interested candidates can follow the steps below and apply online on or before 17th May 2018, 11:59PM.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.inStep 2 – From the Notifications drop down menu, select CAS (GDMO) from Civil Assistant Surgeon (GDMO) option to download the notification and ascertain your eligibilityStep 3 – Click One Time Registration (OTR) from the homepage to register yourselfStep 4 – Login to your profile, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referencehttps://tvvprecruit.telangana.gov.in/RegistrationForms/TVVPEntryForm.aspxApplicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.600 via online mode only i.e. Net Banking/Debit/Credit CardThe applicant must possess an MBBS degree or its equivalent