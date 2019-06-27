Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

24 Indians Living Abroad Face CBI Probe for Financial Irregularities, Says Govt

According toinformation provided by the CBi, the number of Indians living abroad, who were involved in financial irregularities with banks and fled the country, and were facing criminal investigation in CBI cases for the last three years, was 24.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 11:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
24 Indians Living Abroad Face CBI Probe for Financial Irregularities, Says Govt
File photo of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.
Loading...

New Delhi:There are 24 Indians living abroad who are involved in financial irregularities with banks and are under criminal investigation in CBI cases for the last three years, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralee Dharan said according to the Directorate of Enforcement, there were 28 individuals, who were accused in criminal cases being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and who were either residing abroad or had left the country before initiation of investigation by the agency.

One Indian living abroad — Nirav Modi — was under a criminal investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), he added.

Citing information provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the minister said the number of Indians living abroad, who were involved in financial irregularities with banks, who fled the country and were facing criminal investigation in CBI cases for the last three years, was 24.

He said according to the CBI, efforts were being made to secure the presence of these accused in the country by way of issuance of extradition requests.

In the last three years, extradition requests were issued in respect of five accused who were involved in financial irregularities with banks in CBI cases registered from January 1, 2016 to May 31 this year, the minister said.

Necessary action had been initiated for bringing these persons back to India, he said, citing the ED.

Red Corner Notices (RCNs) against 25 persons and extradition requests for 14 persons were issued, action under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) was initiated against seven persons and three persons facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were brought back to India in the said period, the minister said.

According to the DRI, as per the procedure, an application for Nirav Modi's extradition was forwarded to the Ahmedabad Customs Commissioner for filing the same in a court in Surat, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram