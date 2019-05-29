Take the pledge to vote

Twenty Injured after Clashes Break Out between Security Forces & Protesters in J&K

The operation was launched in Tazipora area in the early hours following information about presence of militants there, officials said.

PTI

May 29, 2019
File photo of paramilitary soldiers. Representative image. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Srinagar: Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving 20 persons injured.

The operation was launched in Tazipora area in the early hours following information about presence of militants there, officials said.

They said as the security personnel were carrying out searches, a large number of locals gathered and started pelting stones at them.

The security personnel used batons and fired pellet guns to disperse the protesters, the officials said, adding nearly 20 persons were injured in the incident.

While most of the injured were treated at a local hospital in Kulgam, four youth with serious injuries were referred to a hospital here for treatment, they added.

The cordon was lifted as security forces did not find any militant in the area.
