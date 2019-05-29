English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twenty Injured after Clashes Break Out between Security Forces & Protesters in J&K
The operation was launched in Tazipora area in the early hours following information about presence of militants there, officials said.
File photo of paramilitary soldiers. Representative image. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Loading...
Srinagar: Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving 20 persons injured.
The operation was launched in Tazipora area in the early hours following information about presence of militants there, officials said.
They said as the security personnel were carrying out searches, a large number of locals gathered and started pelting stones at them.
The security personnel used batons and fired pellet guns to disperse the protesters, the officials said, adding nearly 20 persons were injured in the incident.
While most of the injured were treated at a local hospital in Kulgam, four youth with serious injuries were referred to a hospital here for treatment, they added.
The cordon was lifted as security forces did not find any militant in the area.
The operation was launched in Tazipora area in the early hours following information about presence of militants there, officials said.
They said as the security personnel were carrying out searches, a large number of locals gathered and started pelting stones at them.
The security personnel used batons and fired pellet guns to disperse the protesters, the officials said, adding nearly 20 persons were injured in the incident.
While most of the injured were treated at a local hospital in Kulgam, four youth with serious injuries were referred to a hospital here for treatment, they added.
The cordon was lifted as security forces did not find any militant in the area.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Would've Been Happy if I Had Only Played Pakistan Series: Archer
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results