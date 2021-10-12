Second in a Week, Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent Releases New Video Named 'Kashmir is Ours'

Second in a week, terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent has released another video called “Kashmir is ours”. The 18-minute video talks about Babri Masjid’s demolition, atrocities on children and women. It also mentions “torture meted out by the Indian Army”.

Al-Qaeda, in its video, says they have taken up guns because of the reasons stated above. The video last week talked about taking revenge in Assam. Top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that Al-Qaeda, TRF and other fronts are all created by Pakistan and that the script of this video is written in Pakistan.

“Pakistan after facing problems in FATF and other forums using all these fake organisations," said sources.

Last month, a report in Pakistan media quoted the Taliban as saying that it has the right to speak out in favour of Muslims anywhere, including in Kashmir. However, when News18 contacted Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, he said that his words were “twisted".

“Like India is concerned about Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, thinking there is a problem, the Muslim world is too worried about Kashmir in the same context," Shaheen told News18, reiterating that Afghanistan will not interfere in Kashmir. The spokesperson added that Taliban does not have a policy of conducting “armed operations" against any country.

Shaheen, Taliban spokesman for its political office in Doha, in an exclusive interview to BBC through video link on Thursday, said: “We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens and they are entitled to equal rights under your law." As Muslims, it was the group’s right to speak out for Muslims living in Kashmir and any other country, Shaheen said while speaking from Doha.

They are the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, he added. His remarks came as after Al-Qaeda through its Al-Sahab media asked the Muslim community to free other Muslim lands after the liberation of Afghanistan, putting Kashmir on the list of targets of jihad.

