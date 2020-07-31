Twin Cops Who Were on Covid-19 Duty Throughout Pandemic Succumb to Infection 10 Days Apart

Posted as constables in the Maharashtra police and undergoing treatment for Covid-19, twin brothers succumbed to the virus 10 days apart.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the brothers had joined the Maharashtra Police force together in 1991.

The report said that 56-year-old Dilip Ghodke from Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar died on July 20. On Thursday, his brother Jaysingh Ghodke, a constable with Ambernath police station, succumbed to the infection at a hospital in Dombivli.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 4, Pramod Shewale said both the brothers remained on duty throughout the pandemic and got the infection while performing their duty.

“My father was working throughout the pandemic. He suffered a lot with the disease, however, we are very grateful to the entire police team for supporting us till the end and also taking care of my father,” Jaisingh’s son Manish Ghodke was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.