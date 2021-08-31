Twin Success for Delhi Police, Bust Cybercrime Rackets in Jamtara, Rohini

The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police has arrested 14 people from the area of Jamtara, along the border of Bengal and Jharkhand. All the arrested were engaged in cybercrime for a long time, according to multiple reports. They are all now being interrogated, police said. According to senior officials of the Cyber Crime branch, these cybercriminals used to operate throughout Jamtara and alert the entire gang upon seeing any new or unrecognized face in the area.

Besides, sources also said that the Delhi Police busted a fake call centre and arrested twelve people. The group included a 24-year-old man and 11 women on charges of defrauding people by giving personal loans at low-interest rates through fake schemes. According to the police, the accused used to offer cheap loans under a false scheme named the ‘Prime Minister Loan Scheme’. The mastermind has been identified as Deepak Saini, who is a resident of Nangloi.

According to the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), Rohini, Pranav Tayal, information about the call centre racket in Rohini was received on Saturday. During the raid, the police discovered that the accused used to cheat people of their money by promising them cheap loans under the aforementioned fake scheme.

However, the owner of the call centre is still absconding and the police are on the lookout for him. According to sources, the team of police officials, who raided the call centre have also recovered a laptop, a tablet and as many as 29 mobile phones, apart from some other documents.

