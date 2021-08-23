Panic in Kolkata as Cases of Cholera Erupt, 300 People Infected with Malaria in July

The Covid-19 outbreak is far from over in Kolkata, and already there is a new bane on the rise. The residents of the city are being plagued by the twin troubles of malaria and cholera. According to the Kolkata Municipality, so far 2,600 people have been infected with malaria from January to August in this year. Of them, 300 people had been infected in July alone. Cases of cholera have been reported in Park Circus, Maniktala Khalpar, Panihati, and Topsia and areas of the North 24 Parganas.

A few administrators questioned Transport and Housing Minister Firhad Hakim on the Talk to KMC programme about this menace on Saturday. In the meeting, Hakim assured that he is keeping an eye on the situation. He added that the municipality is taking steps to deal with the problem of contaminated water which gives rise to ailments like cholera.

The last outbreak of cholera was seen in Kolkata back in 2015, and now it is back with the same standard set of symptoms- overwhelming muscle pain and frequent bowel movements . As for malaria, cases have mainly been spotted in boroughs 4, 5, 6 and 7. According to sources, that report has already been sent to the health department from the municipality.

According to municipality sources, the administration held a meeting on this and various complaints of locals from the affected areas were addressed. One of the major complaints is that the area adjacent to the College Street market is flooded all year round. Hakim instructed all the officials present at the meet to deal with the matter in a swift and efficient manner.

