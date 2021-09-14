Twist in Delivery Boy's Kidnap Case: Police Trace Him in Madhya Pradesh

In a major twist in delivery boy Patitapaban Prusty missing case, the Odisha police traced him to Madhya Pradesh with a girl. On September 11, Patitapaban was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified people near Daya river road at Lingipur area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. A four-member special team of Commissionerate police have found and detained him in Madhya Pradesh.

During the investigation, the Dhauli Police found CCTV footage that showed Patitapaban walking on the road. The police tracked his mobile and managed to trace him with the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP). The police will bring back the two detainees to Odisha soon.

Umashankar Dash, DCP, Bhubaneswar said: “The police have detained him and the girl. The truth behind the incident will come to the fore after questioning the two. A police team from Bhubaneswar will visit Madhya Pradesh to bring back the duo."

On the other hand, the parents of a girl have lodged an FIR in Gop police station of Puri district alleging that Patitapaban kidnapped their daughter. They also claimed that Patitapaban had a relationship with their daughter before his marriage and kidnapping her.

“Patitapaban had a relationship with our daughter. He kidnapped my daughter," said the complaint.

Ahalya Parida, wife of Patitapaban, alleged that it is preplaned. The girl and her family were involved in the play and forced her husband to perform such a play.

On September 11, the police had seized his footwear, bag, wallet, T-shirt and knife from the spot. Moreover, Patitapaban’s wife had received a voice message from him, in which he was heard saying that he was being abducted by four drunkards in an auto-rickshaw. It is being suspected that he faked the kidnapping to make his kin believe that he was abducted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here