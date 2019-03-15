Twitter Abuzz After Amritsar Users Say They Heard 'Loud Sounds'

My entire house shook from the blasts. #Amritsar — Ragini (@raginigauri98) 14 March 2019

Sonic boom heard in #Amritsar

That's the sound generated when an object breaks the sound barrier, jets in this case. No need to worry. Go back to bed. — Sukhreet Singh (@SukhreetS) 14 March 2019

Nothing has happened just our two Sukhoi-30 MKI roared in the sky. #Amritsar — Taichung Changa (@TaiChanga11) 15 March 2019

Twitter was abuzz early on Friday after Amritsar residents said they heard “two loud sounds”, leading to a flood of theories on what the sounds could be. Several users said they also heard the sound of jets, though police tried to calm the nerves of local users and said “everything was okay in the city”.Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar, told news agency ANI” "I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours on social media. Everything is okay. As per our information nothing has happened.”One of the theories floating around on Twitter says it could be "sonic booms" from two air force jets flying in the area. Twitter users said the loud sounds were heard at around 1am on Friday.Police said they were investigating the matter.