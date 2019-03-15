LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Twitter Abuzz After Amritsar Users Say They Heard 'Loud Sounds'

Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar, dismissed the rumours, saying they had no information.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Abuzz After Amritsar Users Say They Heard 'Loud Sounds'
Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
Amritsar: Twitter was abuzz early on Friday after Amritsar residents said they heard “two loud sounds”, leading to a flood of theories on what the sounds could be. Several users said they also heard the sound of jets, though police tried to calm the nerves of local users and said “everything was okay in the city”.

Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar, told news agency ANI” "I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours on social media. Everything is okay. As per our information nothing has happened.”

One of the theories floating around on Twitter says it could be "sonic booms" from two air force jets flying in the area. Twitter users said the loud sounds were heard at around 1am on Friday.










Police said they were investigating the matter.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram