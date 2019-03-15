English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Abuzz After Amritsar Users Say They Heard 'Loud Sounds'
Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar, dismissed the rumours, saying they had no information.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Amritsar: Twitter was abuzz early on Friday after Amritsar residents said they heard “two loud sounds”, leading to a flood of theories on what the sounds could be. Several users said they also heard the sound of jets, though police tried to calm the nerves of local users and said “everything was okay in the city”.
Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar, told news agency ANI” "I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours on social media. Everything is okay. As per our information nothing has happened.”
One of the theories floating around on Twitter says it could be "sonic booms" from two air force jets flying in the area. Twitter users said the loud sounds were heard at around 1am on Friday.
Police said they were investigating the matter.
My entire house shook from the blasts. #Amritsar— Ragini (@raginigauri98) 14 March 2019
Sonic boom heard in #Amritsar— Sukhreet Singh (@SukhreetS) 14 March 2019
That's the sound generated when an object breaks the sound barrier, jets in this case. No need to worry. Go back to bed.
Nothing has happened just our two Sukhoi-30 MKI roared in the sky. #Amritsar— Taichung Changa (@TaiChanga11) 15 March 2019
