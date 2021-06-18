Twitter Blames Covid for Delay in Not Complying With Indian Law

When asked about the delay in adopting the new Indian IT rules, Twitter representatives said Covid was responsible for the delay in following the regulations and that they had not been able to appoint a Grievance officer, sources told CNN-News18.

The sources added that according to the representatives, Twitter was under the process of following said rules soon.

Amid a tussle between the Union government and Twitter over the new IT rules, members of a parliamentary panel on Friday strongly objected to Twitter India officials’ observations that they abide by their policy and categorically told them that the rule of land is supreme.

PTI reported that members of the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology also asked Twitter why it should not be fined as it has been found “violating" rules of the country.

Earlier this month, the Centre issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to “immediately" comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, had last week summoned Twitter over issues related to misuse of the platform and protection of citizens’ rights.

Twitter India’s public policy manager Shagufta Kamran and legal counsel Ayushi Kapoor deposed before the panel on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here