English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter CEO, Top Officials Decline to Appear Before Parl Panel, Cite Short Notice For Hearing
The committee, headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, had issued a summon to Twitter via an official letter on February 1.
File photo of Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Twitter CEO and top officials have declined to appear before the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology that had summoned them over the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights on social media platforms, sources in the panel said on Saturday.
The committee, headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, had issued a summon to Twitter via an official letter on February 1.
The committee meeting was scheduled for February 7, but was later postponed to February 11 to allow the Twitter CEO and senior officials more time to make themselves available.
Twitter cited "short notice of the hearing" as the reason, despite being given 10 days to travel, the sources said.
The letter sent to Twitter by the Parliamentary IT Committee on February 1 clearly stated that "it may be noted that the Head of the Organisation has to appear before the Committee".
It further stated that "He/She may be accompanied by another representative."
The Parliamentary IT Committee received a letter on February 7 from Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's global lead for legal, policy, trust and safety, stating, "No one who engages publicly for Twitter India makes enforcement decisions with respect to our rules for content or accounts in India."
Deputing a junior employee to represent Twitter at the Indian Parliamentary IT Committee has not gone down well with the lawmakers especially since they have no decision-making authority, the letter from Gadde said.
This comes at a time when there are growing concerns about safeguarding citizens' data privacy and election interference through social media platforms.
Twitter's conduct is being watched globally and their response is being seen with concern as India's Parliamentary hearing is among the fourth in the world after the US Congress, Singapore and EU hearing.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The committee, headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, had issued a summon to Twitter via an official letter on February 1.
The committee meeting was scheduled for February 7, but was later postponed to February 11 to allow the Twitter CEO and senior officials more time to make themselves available.
Twitter cited "short notice of the hearing" as the reason, despite being given 10 days to travel, the sources said.
The letter sent to Twitter by the Parliamentary IT Committee on February 1 clearly stated that "it may be noted that the Head of the Organisation has to appear before the Committee".
It further stated that "He/She may be accompanied by another representative."
The Parliamentary IT Committee received a letter on February 7 from Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's global lead for legal, policy, trust and safety, stating, "No one who engages publicly for Twitter India makes enforcement decisions with respect to our rules for content or accounts in India."
Deputing a junior employee to represent Twitter at the Indian Parliamentary IT Committee has not gone down well with the lawmakers especially since they have no decision-making authority, the letter from Gadde said.
This comes at a time when there are growing concerns about safeguarding citizens' data privacy and election interference through social media platforms.
Twitter's conduct is being watched globally and their response is being seen with concern as India's Parliamentary hearing is among the fourth in the world after the US Congress, Singapore and EU hearing.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gigi & Bella Hadid Lead the Cavalcade at New York Fashion Week in Blood-red Suit & Shimmery Gold Dress
- Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base
- Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood has Called for Trouble By Ganging Up Against Me
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results