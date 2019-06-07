Twitter Handle of Srinagar-based 'Chinar Corps' Army Restored Day after Being Suspended
The Chinar Corps, also known as 15 Corps, oversees anti-militancy operations on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland in the Kashmir valley.
Representative image of the Indian army.
Srinagar: The Twitter handle of the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps was suspended on Thursday by the social media giant, but restored on Friday, an official said.
The Twitter verified the handle and added back its followers, the Army official said.
The official said it was unclear as to why the official account of the Army's Srinagar-based headquarters was suspended. "We contacted the Twitter and the handle was verified and restored. Its followers have also been added back," the official said.
The Chinar Corps, also known as 15 Corps, oversees anti-militancy operations on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland in the Kashmir valley.
"#ChinarCorps Twitter handle is fully functional & verified now. Thank you all for the constant support, encouragement & suggestions. #MissionPeaceKashmir #AwaamArmyConnect #TerrorismFreeKashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @Whiteknight_IA @easterncomd," the handle put out in a tweet after it was restored and verified.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of Age Gap with Husband Nick Jonas
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s