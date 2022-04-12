Twitter Handles Fanning Anti-India Hashtags Found to be Operating from Pak, Turkey

Amid reports of communal tension from parts of the country in the midst of Ram Navami and Ramzan celebrations, some Twitter handles promoting inflammatory hashtags like #IndianMuslimsUnderAttack have been found to be operating from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey.

Bulk of the handles flagged are active from Pakistani cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi and Sindh, propagating anti-India, anti-Israel and anti-US themes. Some also call for ‘free Kashmir’ and rage against the recently released Bollywood movie ‘Kashmir Files’ that portrayed the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in early 1990s.

India has hoped for peace and stability in the sub-continent after a tumultuous couple of weeks in Pakistan that saw the Imran Khan government uproot constitution and legislative processes for political gains.

In a tweet congratulating newly elected Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that both countries can focus on its development challenges.

“Congratulations to H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," Modi tweeted.

Sharif in his reply said Pakistan, too, desires “peaceful and cooperative” ties, but referred to Jammu and Kashmir as an “outstanding” dispute.

“Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and… focus on socio-economic development of our people,” Sharif, brother of deposed PM Nawaz Sharif said.

