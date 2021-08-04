Twitter Has Not Shared Specific Details of Policy to Tag Tweets as Manipulated Media: Govt

The government has engaged with Twitter on the issue of labelling certain messages as ‘Manipulated Media’ and no specific details of Twitter’s policy in this regard has been shared with the government by the social media company, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has told Parliament.

He said that as per Twitter, the labelling of certain messages as ‘Manipulated Media’ has been done as per their “Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy”. But the minister added: “However, no specific details of how this policy became applicable have been shared. Government has been engaged with Twitter on this issue.”

Twitter labelling tweets of multiple BJP leaders as ‘manipulated media’ last May had created a furore with the government officially taking up the matter with the social media company. The tweets of BJP leaders Sambit Patra, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Sunil Deodhar on an alleged tool-kit of the Congress party were tagged as ‘manipulated media’ by Twitter.

“On the issue of manipulated media, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has pointed out to Twitter that they are violating the principle of natural justice and urged Twitter to be transparent and equitable in applying the criteria,” the Minister said in a reply to Parliament in Wednesday.

He said the issue of labelling of user tweets as manipulated media does not come under the purview of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 which have been enacted to create accountability of intermediary platforms and enhanced user safety.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here