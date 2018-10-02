English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have You Checked Out Twitter's Customised Emoji for Gandhi Jayanti Yet?
The emoji will be live until October 8. It is available on both Twitter and Twitter Lite.
File photo of Mahatma Gandhi.
New Delhi: Twitter India on Tuesday celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the announcement of a new customised "Gandhi Emoji".
The "Gandhi Emoji" was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site, which features a caricature of the Father of the Nation.
"Users in India and across the world can use the "Gandhi Emoji" by using the hashtags #GandhiJayanti, #MKGandhi, #BapuAt150, #MahatmaGandhi, #MyGandhigiri, #MahatmaAt150, #NexusOfGood, among others," Twitter India in a statement.
The emoji will be live until October 8. It is available on both Twitter and Twitter Lite.
PM Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the father of the nation on his 150th birth anniversary.
Last month, the PM launched the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' movement to generate greater public participation in the cleanliness mission to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are at the Gandhi Ashram in Wardha to take part in the CWC meet.
Twitter has also celebrated India's Independence Day, Republic Day, Diwali and International Day of Yoga with customised emojis.
The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2018
Paid tributes to Bapu at Rajghat this morning. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/Ot3kBDVLiv
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
