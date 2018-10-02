GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Have You Checked Out Twitter's Customised Emoji for Gandhi Jayanti Yet?

The emoji will be live until October 8. It is available on both Twitter and Twitter Lite.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
File photo of Mahatma Gandhi.
New Delhi: Twitter India on Tuesday celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the announcement of a new customised "Gandhi Emoji".

The "Gandhi Emoji" was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site, which features a caricature of the Father of the Nation.

"Users in India and across the world can use the "Gandhi Emoji" by using the hashtags #GandhiJayanti, #MKGandhi, #BapuAt150, #MahatmaGandhi, #MyGandhigiri, #MahatmaAt150, #NexusOfGood, among others," Twitter India in a statement.





The emoji will be live until October 8. It is available on both Twitter and Twitter Lite.

PM Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the father of the nation on his 150th birth anniversary.

Last month, the PM launched the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' movement to generate greater public participation in the cleanliness mission to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are at the Gandhi Ashram in Wardha to take part in the CWC meet.

Twitter has also celebrated India's Independence Day, Republic Day, Diwali and International Day of Yoga with customised emojis.
