CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Afghanistan
Home » News » India » Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to Move to The US: Report
1-MIN READ

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to Move to The US: Report

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari will move to the US, in the role of the Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations, (Image for representation)

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari will move to the US, in the role of the Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations, (Image for representation)

The new role will be involving a focus on the new markets.

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari will move to the US, in the role of the Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations, according to Moneycontrol.com.

The new role will be involving a focus on the new markets. The official has made news after he was summoned by the Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) police under Section 41-A of the CrPC on June 21 asking him to report as part of its probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded by a user on Twitter.

Maheshwari had told the Karnataka High Court last week that Twitter India is an independent entity as its parent company Twitter Inc does not have a single share in it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 13, 2021, 16:58 IST