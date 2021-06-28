Twitter Tags Prashant Bhushan's Tweet Questioning Vaccine Efficacy as 'Misleading'

Twitter on Monday marked senior advocate Prashant Bhushan’s tweets questioning the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India as “misleading".

In a tweet, he claimed that younger people have a higher chance of dying due to vaccines as compared to suffering severe complications or even death due to coronavirus.

“The healthy young have hardly any chance of serious effects or dying due to covid. They have a higher chance of dying due to vaccines. The covid recovered have much better natural immunity, than the vaccine gives them. Vaccines may even compromise their acquired natural immunity," he wrote.

The disclaimer by Twitter read, “This Tweet is misleading. Find out why health officials consider Covid-19 vaccines safe for most people."

The Centre had earlier asked the states to check the spread of such misinformation and advised them to take penal action against those who are found to be involved in dissemination of wrong and ill-informed news.

