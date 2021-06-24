Twitter MD Gets Relief in Ghaziabad Case; Karnataka HC Asks Cops to Conduct Inquiry Virtually

Twitter India’s Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, who was asked to appear before the Ghaziabad Police today in person in connection with the assault of a Muslim man in Loni, has been granted relief by the Karnataka High Court. The court has asked the police to conduct their inquiry virtually.

Maheshwari was supposed to appear before the Ghaziabad Police at 10:30 am today in person, but he challenged the police notice in a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court under Section 41A of the CRPC.

Ghaziabad Police had issued him notice in connection with the case where a man was thrashed & his beard chopped off in Loni

The social media giant had conveyed to the police that Maheshwari was available for questioning via video call but the cops sent fresh summons on Tuesday, asking the Twitter India MD to appear before it.

Maheshwari’s counsel told the Karnataka High Court that he is an employee of the organisation and has nothing to do with the offence.

The court has now posted the matter for hearing on June 29 while directing the police to not take any coercive action against him.

“If the police want to continue the investigation by examining petitioner they can do so by virtual mode," the court said while granting Maheshwati interim relief.

The Ghaziabad Police wants to quiz Maheshwari on Twitter’s alleged failure to remove a controversial video that reportedly showed a Muslim man being assaulted and his beard being cut off by the accused. The man had claimed that he was forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram” though police ruled out the communal angle, saying the accused — both Hindus and Muslims — attacked the man after a dispute over amulets. The police are also expected to ask him about the number of complaints against the video and what action the micro-blogging platform has taken.

Twitter, news website wire.in, several journalists and Congress leaders were named in an FIR for allegedly “promoting enmity between religions” for posting and promoting the video.

