Twitter Reaches Out for the Dictionary as Tharoor Supports Chidambaram With Another Big Word
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came out in support of his party colleague and former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media case. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor extended his support to Chidambaram claiming that "justice will prevail in the end". He also hailed Chidambaram for 'standing up to persecution' and 'character assassination'.
Not just this, Tharoor once again in his tweet used the situation to introduce another complex word 'Schadenfreude' for his followers on social media. Schadenfreude, a word of German origin, means 'pleasure derived by someone from another person's misfortune', according to the Oxford dictionary.
Tharoor's tweet, in this instance, referred to a quote by Chidambaram to a newspaper daily last year: "To a person running scared, every shadow will be a demon."
"Well said @PChidambaram_IN!" Shashi Tharoor said in his tweet. "It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution and character assassination with courage and confidence. I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then, we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude."
Well said @PChidambaram_IN ! It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution &character assassination w/ courage & confidence. I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude https://t.co/OoERqVVKTQ— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2019
Needless to say, Tharoor’s choice of words found a whole lot of humorous replies on Twitter. Here’s what a few people posted:
😂😂😂😂Had to google But thanks— Navjeet Narwal 💯 (@NavjeetNarwal) August 21, 2019
So it means both words I have learnt today have same meaning. Epicaricacy and schadenfreude Atleast your's is easy to learn.Tharoor sir is cruel Spelling hi yaad nahi ho rhi— Navjeet Narwal 💯 (@NavjeetNarwal) August 21, 2019
You can join him soon ... saath baithkar schadenfreude schadenfreude khelte raho— VivekDhonde (@vivekdhonde) August 21, 2019
Usko already itna tension hai aur tu itne complicated words likh kar aur tension de raha hai usko. 😂😂😂— Akshay | ಅಕ್ಷಯ | अक्षय (@AkshayKatariyaa) August 21, 2019
Your English vocabulary would help #ChidambaramOntheRun in any case?— अमित श्रीवास्तव ॐ 🇮🇳 (@AmiSri) August 21, 2019
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Wednesday (August 21). The Delhi High Court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail following which Chidambaram's counsels on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court to obtain a stay on the High Court's order. The apex court refused to list the matter urgently and will hear the matter on Friday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had put out a lookout circular for Chidambaram after investigators of CBI failed to find him in his Delhi residence on two occasions following rejection of his anticipatory bail.
Meanwhile, 63-year-old former diplomat Shahi Tharoor's proficieny in the English language often baffles his followers and the general public.
Shashi Tharoor’s choice of words includes such gems like 'farrago' which he used in a 2017 tweet for a journalist whose reporting he did not agree with. Furthermore, in 2018, he got back at internet trolls with a tweet using the term 'lalochezia' meaning the use of foul language to relieve stress or pain.
While promoting his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister', Tharoor used the word 'floccinaucinihilipilification' to explain what his book is all about – meaning, 'The action or habit of estimating something as worthless.'
