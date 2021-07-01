CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Twitter's Website Not Working for Some Users: Report

Representational image of Twitter. Reuters

Representational image of Twitter. Reuters

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector.

Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform’s website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after business hours.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

first published:July 01, 2021, 08:46 IST