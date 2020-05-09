INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Indians Flown Back from UAE Test Positive for Coronavirus in Kerala; State's Infection Toll Climbs to 505

All incoming baggage were disinfected, before handing them over to the people. Among those who landed, pregnant ladies, those above 75 years of age and children below the age of 10 will be sent to their homes where they will be quarantined for 14 days. Passengers having underlying health issues will be moved to the hospitals for further treatment. (Image: News18 Kerala)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 23,596 people were currently under observation at their homes, and 334 at different hospitals.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Disclosing about two new coronavirus cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here on Saturday, said both had arrived from the Middle East on May 7.

"One is from Dubai and arrived at Kozhikode, and the other came from Abu Dhabi to Kochi," he said, adding that Kerala had 505 positive cases and 17 were under treatment.

Vijayan said 23,596 people were under observation at their homes, and 334 at different hospitals.

He said more people non-resident Keralites (NRKs) would arrive and the state was ready with all arrangements in place. "We have 207 state-run and 125 private hospitals. 27 hospitals have been kept ready to be turned into full-time Covid-19 hospitals. No country has come out of the this as everyday fresh cases are being reported," said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said health professionals were in regular touch with those in quarantines/isolation centres. "All those in isolation have an app with them and can get in touch with health professionals through video call. If required, medicines will be supplied at the doorstep and person be shifted to the hospital," Vijayan said.

On returnees, he said Kerala was extremely cautious and that's why passes for all who come from neighbouring states.

"We are doing this because we just can't afford a community spread. At present, passes have been issued who come in their own vehicles. We are trying for a train from Delhi and preference will be to students. Trains are being planned from other major cities also," the Chief Minister said.

