News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Two Abduct and Attempt to Forcibly Convert Woman in UP, Arrested Under New Law
1-MIN READ

Two Abduct and Attempt to Forcibly Convert Woman in UP, Arrested Under New Law

Representative image.

Representative image.

"The woman's family members had lodged a complaint on Saturday. Two of the three accused persons — Mohsin and Sadiq — were arrested, and the woman was found. Both have been sent to jail," the officer said.

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two men for allegedly abducting and trying to convert a 21-year-old woman here. Mohsin and Sadiq, who were arrested under the new anti-conversion law, had also made arrangements for her 'nikaah' (marriage), they said.

The woman has been found and the two men have been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said. "The woman's family members had lodged a complaint on Saturday. Two of the three accused persons — Mohsin and Sadiq — were arrested, and the woman was found. Both have been sent to jail," the officer said.

The woman used to work at a brick-kiln in Baslia village under the Katra police station area and she was abducted on Saturday, the SP said. He added that a case has been registered against them under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, the SP said and added that efforts are on to arrest the third accused person.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...