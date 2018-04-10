Two Abducted Minors Found Dead in UP's Kasganj

Two children who went missing from Bahoranpur village in UP’s Kasganj district on Sunday were found dead on late Monday night.The two boys were found with injury marks on their bodies, leading police to believe they may have been abducted and killed to settle some personal score with their parents.On Sunday afternoon, when their families were asleep, the two boys left their respective homes and went to play in the local primary school. In the evening, the two families started searching for them and later went to the police. DIG Piyush Srivastava, along with other senior police officers, reached the spot to investigate.On Monday, the two boys were found dead near Dhakrai village, where the local pradhan alerted the police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.“It appears the two boys were beaten to death. It does not seem to be a case of human sacrifice. We are currently investigating the matter,” said DIG Piyush Srivastava.