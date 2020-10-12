INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two Accomplices Of Jailed Gangster Held In Patiala

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The Punjab police on Monday said it has nabbed two accomplices of a jailed gangster and recovered two pistols and some live cartridges from their possession. Gagandeep Singh and Kulwant Singh were held by the police during special checking near Doraha Dhaba here, said Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal.

Patiala: The Punjab police on Monday said it has nabbed two accomplices of a jailed gangster and recovered two pistols and some live cartridges from their possession. Gagandeep Singh and Kulwant Singh were held by the police during special checking near Doraha Dhaba here, said Patiala’s Senior Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal.

Two pistols, two magazines and 14 live cartridges were recovered from them, said Duggal. The car being driven by the accused too was found to be a stolen one, said the police. Both the accused have been facing several criminal charges in Punjab, said the police.

Both were in contact with notorious gangster Dilpreet Singh alias Baba who is presently lodged in Nabha jail, said police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 12, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
Next Story
Loading