Two Accomplices Of Jailed Gangster Held In Patiala

Patiala: The Punjab police on Monday said it has nabbed two accomplices of a jailed gangster and recovered two pistols and some live cartridges from their possession. Gagandeep Singh and Kulwant Singh were held by the police during special checking near Doraha Dhaba here, said Patiala’s Senior Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal.

Two pistols, two magazines and 14 live cartridges were recovered from them, said Duggal. The car being driven by the accused too was found to be a stolen one, said the police. Both the accused have been facing several criminal charges in Punjab, said the police.

Both were in contact with notorious gangster Dilpreet Singh alias Baba who is presently lodged in Nabha jail, said police.

