Two Accuse Man of Staring at Them, Stab Him to Death in Maharashtra
The two men picked a fight with the victim claiming that he was staring at them in Nagpur's Hudkeshwar area.
Representative image.
Nagpur: A man was stabbed to death by two people after they objected to him staring at them in Nagpur, police said on Saturday.
The incident happened at a paan shop in Hudkeshwar area on Friday night.
"We arrested Dilip Uikey and Ankit Bhosale for stabbing to death Ravindra Bhongade. They stabbed Bhongade after picking up a fight claiming he was staring at them," the Hudkeshwar police station official said.
