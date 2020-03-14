Two Accuse Man of Staring at Them, Stab Him to Death in Maharashtra

Nagpur: A man was stabbed to death by two people after they objected to him staring at them in Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at a paan shop in Hudkeshwar area on Friday night.

"We arrested Dilip Uikey and Ankit Bhosale for stabbing to death Ravindra Bhongade. They stabbed Bhongade after picking up a fight claiming he was staring at them," the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

