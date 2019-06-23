English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Accused Held for Shooting at Retired Cop in Rohtak
The accused, Mohit and Pankaj, allegedly fired at a police team when it approached them near Sunaria in Rohtak, the officials said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Two persons, who had allegedly shot at and injured a retired police sub-inspector, were arrested Sunday after a brief exchange of fire in Haryana's Rohtak district, officials said.
The accused, Mohit and Pankaj, allegedly fired at a police team when it approached them near Sunaria in Rohtak, the officials said.
In the retaliatory police firing, Pankaj was hit in the leg and he was later taken to a hospital, they said.
Two pistols and some live cartridges were recovered from them, the officials said, adding the accused were wanted in some other cases too.
The retired police officer, Hukam Singh, was attacked near Rohatak's Anaj Mandi on Wednesday after which he was admitted to PGIMS hospital.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Bollywood, Men Like Kabir Singh Are 'Passionate Lovers' But Women Are ‘Lunatics'
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- Angry Seagulls Don't Let Elderly UK Couple Leave Their Own Home for Six Days
- BMW 7-Series Gifted by Salman Khan to Sister Arpita up for Sale at Rs 75 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results