Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Accused Held for Shooting at Retired Cop in Rohtak

The accused, Mohit and Pankaj, allegedly fired at a police team when it approached them near Sunaria in Rohtak, the officials said.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Accused Held for Shooting at Retired Cop in Rohtak
Image for representation.
Loading...

Chandigarh: Two persons, who had allegedly shot at and injured a retired police sub-inspector, were arrested Sunday after a brief exchange of fire in Haryana's Rohtak district, officials said.

The accused, Mohit and Pankaj, allegedly fired at a police team when it approached them near Sunaria in Rohtak, the officials said.

In the retaliatory police firing, Pankaj was hit in the leg and he was later taken to a hospital, they said.

Two pistols and some live cartridges were recovered from them, the officials said, adding the accused were wanted in some other cases too.

The retired police officer, Hukam Singh, was attacked near Rohatak's Anaj Mandi on Wednesday after which he was admitted to PGIMS hospital.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram