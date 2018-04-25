Two Accused in Kathua Gangrape-Murder Case Move SC for CBI Probe

Two prime accused in the sensational Kathua gangrape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court opposing the plea of the victim's father seeking transfer of trial outside the state, preferably to Chandigarh.Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotra, who have been chargesheeted by the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the case, have also sought transfer of probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation besides seeking to be impleaded as parties in the petition filed by the father of the victim.Recently, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had ordered the state police to grant security to the family of the victim, their friend and their lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat.The top court had also said it would later decide on the prayer for transfer of case out of Kathua in Jammu after the state government filed its reply.