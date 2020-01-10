Two Accused of Killing TN Special Sub-inspector at Large as Family Awaits Justice

Chennai: Two men accused of killing 56-year-old special sub-inspector Y Wilson who was on duty at a check-post near Kaliyakkavilai in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu on January 8 are still absconding, while his family awaits justice.

Wilson had reportedly stopped the duo for an enquiry at the check-post when the assailants fired at him thrice and fled the spot. CCTV footage identified them as Thoufique and Abdul Shameem from Thiruvithamkoorand and Nagercoil respectively.

The sub-inspector's wife Angel Mary said, "It's been three days since I spoke to my husband. There was not a single day when I didn't speak to him at least on the phone." She added that the family was left alone after Wilson's death, and she was now helpless in taking care of her daughters.

His daughter Andreas Regima said that Wilson was considered a "nice and genuine" man who did not have any enemies. "Truly, my father was more devoted to his profession than his family," she added.

The sub-inspector's wife and two daughters were inconsolable.

Y Wilson had met with an accident two months ago and had joined duty only on January 1. He was set to retire from service in May this year.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the killing is underway in which nine people associated with Abdul Shameem have been detained and are being questioned.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Shanmuga Rajeshwaran said that 10 teams had been assigned to the case to catch the accused and investigate the motive behind the crime. "Till now, there has been good progress and we have possible leads. We will soon find out their real intentions," he added.

Police also alleged that the accused have connections to terrorist organisations and believe that more persons could be involved in the crime.

Wilson's autopsy report revealed that a bullet pierced through his heart, another was aimed at the neck and a final shot was fired at his thigh to prevent him from escaping. There were knife slashes on his face, right shoulder, hands and legs. Scratch marks on his body indicated that he was dragged back to the road.

