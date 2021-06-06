Two Afghan Nationals Held for Smuggling Heroin Worth Rs 136 Cr at Delhi Airport: Customs

Two Afghan men have been arrested at the international airport here by Customs officials for allegedly smuggling in heroin worth Rs 136 crore concealed in shampoo and hair colour bottles, one of the biggest seizures in recent times. The accused were intercepted upon arrival from Dubai on Friday.

"Their baggages were scanned through the X-ray baggage scanning machine in which some suspicious/objectionable images were noticed," a statement issued on Sunday by the Customs department said. On detailed examination, 19.48 kg of a black dense liquid was found contained in several shampoo and hair colour bottles packed in paper packaging boxes and kept in the checked-in baggages, it said.

Representative samples of the recovered substance were subjected to modified drug detection kit which prima facie confirmed the recovered substance to be heroin, the statement said. The value of the recovered substance, suspected to be heroin, is estimated to be Rs 136.36 crore, it said.

The heroin was seized, and the passengers were arrested, the statement added.

