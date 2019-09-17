Two Ahmedabad Motorists Try to Snatch Memo Book from Traffic Police to Escape Penalty, Arrested

Ahmedabad: In an attempt to escape a hefty penalty for violating provisions of the New Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, two motorbike-borne persons on Monday tried to snatch the memo book from a traffic policeman in Ahmedabad.

However, the policemen managed to nab both before they escaped with the memo book, and booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Victoria Garden under the jurisdiction of the Karanj Police station. Police constable (traffic) Dipsinh had stopped two persons — identified as Gaurang Vora and Girish Parmar — riding on a bike for not wearing helmets.

“They violated the traffic rules but did not want to pay fine for it. So they snatched the memo book from the policeman and tried to run away from the spot, but the alert policeman immediately nabbed them," said Karanj Police Station Inspector FM Nayab.

“We have booked them under various sections of IPC, including 356 (attempt to commit theft), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), among others," said Nayab.

In another incident on Monday, a person identified as Zakir Mamon was asked to pay a fine for not wearing a helmet. However, Mamon’s head is so huge that he has been unable to find a helmet that fits him. He was let off by the police as they had no answer to Mamon’s problem.

The Ahmedabad Police on Monday collected Rs 7.2 lakh in traffic rule violations under the new law.

Last week, the Gujarat government had announced a reduction in the fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. As per the revised rates, the penalty for not wearing a helmet has been brought down from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500. Similarly, violators will be charged Rs 500 for not wearing seatbelts instead of Rs 1,000.

