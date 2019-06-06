Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two-and-a-half-year-old Strangled, Eyes Gouged Out Over Personal Enmity in Aligarh

Police denied reports of rape, saying a team of doctors had been constituted to conduct a post-mortem examination.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two-and-a-half-year-old Strangled, Eyes Gouged Out Over Personal Enmity in Aligarh
Representational Image.
Loading...

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out over personal enmity in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, police have said, adding that two accused have been arrested.

Police also denied reports of rape, saying a team of doctors had been constituted to conduct a post-mortem examination. “A case of kidnapping was registered on May 31. The accused have been arrested and they have confessed to the crime. It was a case of personal enmity but there is no sign of rape. The minor was strangled to death and her eyes were gouged out. The accused are in jail now,” Akash Kulhari, SSP Aligarh, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to media reports, the family and relatives of the deceased blocked roads to protest against the incident and were later pacified by senior police officials.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram