Two Armed Miscreants Rob Over Rs 2 Lakh from Petrol Pump in Shillong

Two armed miscreants on Saturday robbed over Rs 2 lakh from two petrol pumps at gunpoint in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong. The incidents took place at Assam Auto Agency, near Fire Brigade, and Bamon Service Station in Nongrim Hills at around 9 pm.

The two masked men looted Rs 2,80,000 from the Assam Oil petrol pump, near Fire Brigade and proceeded towards Bamon Service Station, Nongrim Hills. A bullet from an AK-47 rifle was found at the Indian Oil petrol pump premises on Sunday morning.

Visibly shaken, the workers narrated the incident. A worker in Assam auto agency said that at around 8:54 pm two bike-bound men with a number plate of ML05 S-6825 entered their office and threatened them at gunpoint. They took around 2.8 lakhs from the cash counter. The whole incident was caught in CCTV cameras and the bikers were noted to be conversing in Hindi. The manager, however, suspected that the number plate of the bike was fake.

In the CCTV footage, it was found that two men wearing helmets entered the Assam Auto Agency office and threatened the staff. The miscreants took less than three minutes to execute the robbery.

They took the money from the manager and sped towards Nongrim Hills. They reached the Nongrim Petrol pump at around 9 pm and tried to rob the petrol pump. However, the staff said they did not have cash at that time so the duo left.

