Two Army Jawans Killed in J&K's Kupwara as Vehicle Meets With Accident Due to Poor Visibility
An Army vehicle met with an accident in Langate area of Kupwara on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by heavy snowfall, an Army official said.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Srinagar: Two Army jawans died in a road accident in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
Rifleman Bhim Bahadur Pun and Gunner Akhilesh Kumar died in the accident, the official said.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held here to pay tributes to the deceased jawans, the official added.
