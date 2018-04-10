English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Army Jawans Killed in Pakistan Shelling in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri
Riflemen Vinod Singh and Jaki Sharma were grievously injured in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Jammu: Two jawans were killed in heavy mortar shelling and firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars from 1715 hours in Sunderbanisector along the Line of Control (LoC) last night," a defence spokesman said.
The Indian Army was giving a befitting reply, he said.
Riflemen Vinod Singh and Jaki Sharma were grievously injured in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries, the spokesman said.
Singh, 24, belonged to Danapur village of Akhnoor district in Jammu and Kashmir. He is survived by his father, Ajit Singh.
Sharma, 30, was from Sanhail village of Hiranagar district in Jammu. He is survived by his wife, Rajni Devi.
"Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were brave and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the defence spokesperson said
