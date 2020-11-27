Two Army Jawans Killed in Pakistani Shelling Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Two Army jawans were killed on Friday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence official said. He said the Indian Army immediately responded to the unprovoked firing from across the border.

"The Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of district Rajouri today (Friday)," the defence spokesperson said. Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh sustained critical injuries in the firing and died later, he said.

The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the official added. On Thursday, Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian critically injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.