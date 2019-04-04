English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Army Men Killed, 5 Injured in Fire at Mhow Army Range in MP
The incident took place at the Army's Bercha Range at Mhow, a cantonment town near Indore.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Mhow: Two Army men were killed and five others suffered serious burn injuries in a fire at an army range in Madhya Pradesh Thursday, an official said.
"Two Army men were killed in the fire incident at the Army's Mhow-based Bercha Range and five others were seriously injured," defence PRO Colonel Aman Anand told PTI from New Delhi.
"They died while dousing flames," he said. Asked about the cause of fire and other details, Anand said he will share the details later.
