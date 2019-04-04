LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Army Men Killed, 5 Injured in Fire at Mhow Army Range in MP

The incident took place at the Army's Bercha Range at Mhow, a cantonment town near Indore.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Army Men Killed, 5 Injured in Fire at Mhow Army Range in MP
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Mhow: Two Army men were killed and five others suffered serious burn injuries in a fire at an army range in Madhya Pradesh Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at the Army's Bercha Range at Mhow, a cantonment town near Indore.

"Two Army men were killed in the fire incident at the Army's Mhow-based Bercha Range and five others were seriously injured," defence PRO Colonel Aman Anand told PTI from New Delhi.

"They died while dousing flames," he said. Asked about the cause of fire and other details, Anand said he will share the details later.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram