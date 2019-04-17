Two Army Personnel Injured after Militants Fire At Their Vehicle in Kulgam

Two army personnel were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in was fired upon by suspected militants at Khudwani in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday evening.A police officer said that militants fired upon a private vehicle carrying army men of intelligence wing at Khudwani area. In the attack, two army men suffered injuries and were taken to a military hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.Soon after the attack, government forces launched searches in the area to nab the attackers. "The area has been cordoned off by security forces," a police officer said.