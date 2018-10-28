English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Army Personnel Injured in Landmine Explosion in J&K's Rajouri
The Army personnel were on patrol and received splinter injuries in the blast near the anti-infiltration obstacle system in Laam sector.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Jammu: Two Army personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, were injured in a landmine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.
The Army personnel were on patrol and received splinter injuries in the blast near the anti-infiltration obstacle system in Laam sector, the officials said.
They said the blast was accidental and both the injured persons were taken to a hospital where their condition was stated as stable.
