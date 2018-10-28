GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Two Army Personnel Injured in Landmine Explosion in J&K's Rajouri

The Army personnel were on patrol and received splinter injuries in the blast near the anti-infiltration obstacle system in Laam sector.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2018, 8:40 PM IST
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Jammu: Two Army personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, were injured in a landmine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

The Army personnel were on patrol and received splinter injuries in the blast near the anti-infiltration obstacle system in Laam sector, the officials said.

They said the blast was accidental and both the injured persons were taken to a hospital where their condition was stated as stable.
